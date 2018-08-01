Is Margaret Forma, in her letter to the editor ("Anti-Trump bias is showing," July 25), asking you put lipstick on a pig? My days in journalism are very, very long past. The responsibilities of a journalist, however, despite Forma's claim or suggestion, have not changed.
As stated by one institutional source, the purpose of which is to "foster education and career development" - "The core purpose of a journalist is to research, document, write, and present the news in an honest, ethical, and unbiased way."
Never did I ever think the day would come that an odd and disagreeable phrase often used by a college classmate would come to actually have traction. The phrase? "True fact." But, that is an entire other discussion.
In conclusion, thank you, thank you, editors, for your recent very clear statement promising to continue to tell the truth, report the facts.
Judy du Monde
Napa