Listen to the experts about this disease

Today in Asia, you will find widespread use of face masks even when there is not a pandemic. In Vietnam where motor scooters are the norm, you find almost everyone using face masks against the dusty conditions of the roadways. You will find the same response in major cities where there is unrestrained industrial air pollution. Their use has become accepted and normal.

During the 1918 flu pandemic, California was an early adopter of social distancing and the use of face masks to reduce transmission. In fact, citizens in San Francisco were fined $5 (equal to $95 in 2020) if they were caught in public without masks and charged with disturbing the peace. These early approaches worked then and they are just as effective today.

3. Unfortunately too many Americans today share an attitude that this is a “free” nation and they are entitled to do whatever they want. They seem oblivious to what is proper and responsible behavior toward others.

Followers of this president are inclined to challenge the leadership of state governments who are trying to protect their citizens. This is a president who tells them they are victims of science, health experts, democrats, Antifa, a free press, the “deep state” and he refuses to wear a face mask himself.