An open letter to our Board of Supervisors:
Thank you for giving top priority to immediately address our problem of deforestation of Napa County’s watershed and oak woodlands for vineyard development.
While Measure C was defeated by a mere 600 of the 36,000 votes cast, a margin of 1.67 percent, it cost the “NO on Measure C” campaign $46 per vote compared to $21 per vote for advocates of Measure C. It is a crime in itself when the dollars outvote the citizens.
The NO on C proponents, with the full support of our Board of Supervisors, were complacent with the statement “Current Napa County rules are adequate to allow for governing land clearing for vineyard development – in fact, the process is currently over regulated.” Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?
But as fate would have it, on Jan. 6, Napa County was presented with prima facie evidence of just what is happening under County of Napa control with the closure of Yount Mill Road after the Del Dotto hillside cascaded across the road.
In spite of the immediate removal over some days by county road crews, installation of huge concrete K-rail barriers, and the plastic tarping of the hillside, on Jan. 16 an even greater slide of the hillside occurred, cascading around the concrete barricades and into the stream across the road.
Mind you, this was all after the property owner received approval by the county of Napa Planning Department for land clearing and vineyard development. ( “County blames vineyard for mudslide,” Jan. 26).
Word on the street has it that this small one-acre hillside parcel was host to about 100 small oak trees that were all removed to the potential benefit of a small acre of vines.
The Register article states that the property owner violated the county’s approval of ripping the hillside to a maximum of two feet to a depth of as much as four feet or more. Obviously, there is inadequate or no oversight or inspection of these permits. And who is to say that even at two feet of ripping on that degree of slope something similar would not have also occurred?
How many similar slides, erosion, and pollution of our streams have been occurring on parcels away from public roads and observing eyes?
We ask you to listen to and honor those votes of almost 50 percent of the Measure C voters who realize the need for stronger regulations and enforcement of land clearing in Napa County.
Norm and Linda Manzer
St. Helena