We have all been dismayed to witness the heart- wrenching devastation of wildfires in the last two years.
We live in, and visit, fire-prone areas because they are beautiful, inspiring, and healing to body and spirit. But, one starts to fear that forests and woodlands have become villains, needing to be removed to make lives safer.
Chad Hanson is one of the ecologists who is offering us a much better view:
-- Homes can be made much safer even though climate change has created extreme conditions leading to more wildfires that cannot be contained with fire suppression efforts.
-- Making homes fire-resistant is the most effective and cost-efficient way of preventing catastrophic loss from wildfires.
-- After a fire, forests retain 89 percent of their sequestered carbon. If left undisturbed, they provide superb wildlife habitat while recapturing lost carbon often within 10 years.
-- If we honor the science, we can strengthen forests –our most valuable resource to fight climate change.
-- We do not need to tear out forests to save communities.
-- City dwellers can learn how to avoid ignitions from embers that blow far ahead of fires. (Can we avoid another Coffey Park, which had Hwy 101 for a firebreak?)
By shifting funds, we can help local fire safety efforts, including local fire departments, which are tasked with saving homes and lives. Much money is being spent on fire suppression efforts and forestry practices that have not been helpful or have made problems worse.
We have an excellent opportunity to learn more in a presentation by Hanson, ecologist and Director of the John Muir Project and contributor to the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation publication:
He will present “A New Direction for California Wildfire Policy—Working from the Home Outward” on Friday, July 26, at Napa Valley College. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m.
He will be joined by Maya Khosla -- wildlife biologist, writer and filmmaker -- who will show her film “Searching for Gold Spot.”
The event is cohosted by Napa Vision 2050, Napa Climate NOW!/350 Bay Area, and Napa Sierra Club. It is free but we suggest a $10 donation.
Nancy McCoy-Blotzke
Napa