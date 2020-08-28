LNU Complex Fire triggers memories of Tubbs Fire

The fires started the morning of Aug. 17, and I witnessed the fairgrounds turn into Firefighter City overnight with all the fixings in just a matter of hours. Trucks and trailers full of supplies were rolling into town at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning and by 7 a.m. that morning they were having their first meeting. The City of Calistoga’s population has temporarily grown in size by over 2,200 personnel that are working to fight this fire.

That Wednesday was the Calistoga School District’s first day of school. On our walk to pick up the school supplies for distance learning, we could see smoke plumes behind the mountains of Calistoga. A scary thought for sure. Checking the fire cameras and heat maps and with more fire trucks arriving, I knew it was time to pack our go bags just in case we needed to evacuate. As much as I was freaking out on the inside about the unknown, I calmly warned my kids to pack their go bags. I didn’t like doing it, or maybe it was denial, but was thankful to have time to pack clothes and the very little that means much to us, rather than the two minutes we had during the Tubbs fire and lost everything. The kids were scared, and wanted to pack everything. I don’t blame them; I didn’t want to lose everything again either.