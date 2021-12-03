Local business support

As the Holidays fast approach us, it feels important to advocate for the support of our local small businesses in our varied purchases.

As a longtime resident, I have witnessed the demise of locally owned businesses here in the valley. I have had to stretch my definition of “Locally Owned” to include franchise businesses such as ACE Hardware.

Box Stores do offer easy convenience, slightly better pricing along with what you see is what you get selections. Have you ever wondered why most middle-class bathroom remodels all look the same? These stores fail to offer easy special ordering, or multiple vendor choices. Their staff is usually under trained, paid low wages and work part-time in order to keep overhead costs down. Corporate stores are not people based and very difficult to communicate with if there are complaints or problems.

Recently while looking for a special whisky for a party, I was walking the small aisles of Lawler’s Liquors. It hit me in the face as to why I liked their store so much. Extending a friendly phase, a smile to anyone who entered the store. Suggesting options when people asked a question or writing down a request and saying, “we will get that for you next week.”

I also realized that the selection on those packed shelves was mind blowing and surpassed all of the other chain store liquor purchasing options in town. I can also pick up a dozen malfatti’s or raviolis for a dinner treat. Peter or George always extend a warm hello to me and every customer who walks through their shop door.

It is such a shame that Napa has lost its small-town backbone with hardly anything left. We have plenty of hotel rooms, cookie-cutter restaurants and wine bars with walking tourists looking for something to do other than eat and drink. Don’t forget that we have plenty of drive-thrus so the local residents will not have to get out of their cars to notice that there are no local businesses to see.

Here, here to those Peters and Georges who have maintained what we have known as a “Local Business.” They make me more determined to pay a little higher price sometimes and usually get what I want when shopping, even if it needs to be ordered with a smile.

Gary Woodruff

Napa