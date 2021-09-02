Local communities should chose their technological future

State Sen. Dodd’s proposal to accelerate deployment of wireless infrastructure state-wide is well-intentioned. But it’s problematic to the extent it would deprive residents of the right to determine the level of technology they want in their own communities.

Though we now take it for granted, it’s worth remembering that until recently not one town in the world had internet access; and they thrived. Today, some cities may welcome greater internet access. But others may be satisfied with less — because what some consider an improvement, to others may be a matter of indifference. Likewise, what to some people seems a “need” may not be at all urgent to others. The point is that towns should be allowed to decide for themselves to what extent they want higher technology introduced to their neighborhoods.

Proponents of new technology may promise it is important, safe, advanced, reliable, scientific, progressive, commonsense, holistic, etc. Indeed it may be. Yet if their neighbors are unenthused about technology, deriding them as unscientific conspiratorial misinformed anti-vaxxers is counterproductive. That is the vernacular of elitist condescension that led to resentful Trumpist-type anger. In a land of liberty, a community that does not wish to participate in new technology hardly needs to apologize for its free choice. Besides, towns’ preferences may change in time.