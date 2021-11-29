Local conditions should dictate meeting access

On Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m., the Napa Valley Unified School District will again hold a special meeting for one purpose: to continue disallowing the public from attending its board meetings in person and requiring the public to attend virtually instead, citing the COVID-19 situation and the danger SARS-CoV-2 poses to attendees.

Because the board revisits this decision every 30 days, the public has had several opportunities to ask questions about the board’s decision-making process: questions which have remained unanswered and that we hope will be answered this time.

Why it is safe for NVUSD students and staff to go to school in person each day masked but with no social distancing, yet, according to the NVUSD board, it is unsafe for adults to attend its board meetings masked without social distancing? When NVUSD gets much of its guidance from the county of Napa, why can the county Board of Supervisors hold in-person board meetings, yet NVUSD cannot?

What metrics or local data is the NVUSD Board using to guide its decision? So far, it has not provided any.

Each month, the NVUSD board cites the ongoing state of emergency that was declared by the governor back in March of 2020, a state of emergency that the governor left in place even when California fully reopened temporarily last June.

The governor just announced that even though cases statewide have plateaued, he is extending the state of emergency until March 2022, in part because it gives California flexibility in licensing to hire out-of-state healthcare workers. Does that mean NVUSD will refuse to allow in-person participation at its board meetings until March 2022?

The NVUSD board is a local entity, and these meetings are local meetings. It should use local conditions to determine if in-person board meetings are safe. Moreover, it should be extremely cautious about placing restrictions on in-person board meetings, considering that the right to assemble and the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances are constitutional rights.

The board should have an extremely high bar for itself when discussing restricting community members, who can decide for themselves whether or not it is safe, from its chambers.

Please consider participating in this Board meeting at nvusd.k12.ca.us/board.

Also, If you are concerned about the erosion of our civil liberties that has taken place over the past two years in the name of public safety, please email me at bornfreenapavalley@gmail.com.

Lindsey Grega

Founder, Born Free Napa Valley