I read with great interest and sadness of the passing of Doug Ernst. He was a fine editor for the Register, but I wanted to relate one more thing about him that no one has known until now. It illustrates how local editors can have influence far beyond their own bailiwicks.
I'm sometimes credited/blamed for starting the Gray Davis recall of 2003 with a column that appeared in December 2002, just after his reelection.
But I probably would not have written that column if Doug had not told me one story about a year earlier: It seems there was for years a state highway in the area that was a notorious "blood alley," one where the combination of high-speed driving and lack of a median caused a lot of head-on collisions and fatalities, some involving teenagers.
Doug told me the local business and professional community got together and hired a Sacramento lobbyist to try getting this situation rectified. A few weeks later, the lobbyist came back to them, saying the highway could, indeed, be fixed, but only if a certain amount of money were donated to a Davis campaign account. I had heard rumors of this kind of corruption, but never so specifically quid pro quo.
Without that story, I might never have written the column that activist Ted Costa says he carried in his pocket for three months before deciding to file recall papers against Davis. So maybe Doug Ernst was really the father of the recall. He told me that story confidentially, an agreement that expires upon his passing. So until now, no one has known about his influence.
Thomas D. Elias
Santa Monica