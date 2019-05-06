I may have lost my "short-term memories" but I'll never lose the others. The recent story of the Haug family of Pope Valley brought these back in Technicolor (“Sisters, ages 100 and 92, offer link to Napa Valley's pioneer past,” April 5).
Spending my "formative years," 0 through 7, on my grandparents’ farm in southern Illinois, were the joy of my life. Born in the upstairs bedroom of the big old house, I was on my own as soon as I could walk. I gathered eggs, ran from chickens, explored the woods, found where the wild strawberries grew, gathered sassafras leaves from the tree down the road so Gram could make "tea" for us.
I was taught to use the old Singer sewing machine with a foot pedal. I also made butter for the family and ate most of it myself.
One day walking home from the one-room school house with my sister Betty, we always took a "short cut” through the old cemetery near the Baptist church. This day, we found a treasure we could not resist, it was a very small grave marker shaped like a beautiful gate with an arch over two small openings printed with the words "Gates of Heaven." We loved it so we wanted to give it to our Gram, because we loved her.
We tugged and pulled until it was out of the ground, lugged it down the road to the farm house; called our Gram to give her this beautiful gift. She came out from the smoke house, smelling like country ham and bacon, took one look at it and made a sound we had never heard before, part of it sounded like she was calling our Grandpa from the barn.
The next thing we saw from our upstairs window was Gramp walking down the road to the cemetery carrying the "gate" wrapped in an old quilt, with a small shovel across his back.
This is a picture I'll never forget—who cares about "short-term" memories anyways? Where are my glasses?
Barbara Ciapponi
Napa