Ah, the good old days of downtown Napa. As a native-born resident of the Napa Valley, I remember them well.
I remember the sense of space that accompanied the empty streets, unencumbered by visitors, shoppers or traffic. I remember the curiosity inspired by the hideous, dated architecture of the clock tower and surrounding buildings.
I have a fond memory as a youth of realizing that Napa was a dead zone with nothing of interest to me or my family, and spending my high school years going to Santa Rosa anytime we needed something more than groceries.
Remember when large sections of storefronts in downtown Napa were empty, their facades decayed and peeling in the afternoon sun? So artistic. Remember the giant, echoing chasm of the army-surplus store right in the middle of downtown? What a service for all the locals in need of moldering fatigues and GI-issue cook stoves.
Now days downtown Napa is just a failure waiting to happen. There are simply too many fun places to eat or get a drink. Too many people out and about enjoying themselves at Veterans Memorial Park.
Why should I be excited about the the renovated and thriving Oxbow area? Bring back my tire store and welding shops!
There are just too many new businesses opening up and way too much to do.
I yearn for the old days when you could roller skate down an empty Main Street any day of the week without worry of your staunchly backwards gaze being interrupted by the modernization of dilapidated, empty buildings; when going past the Uptown wasn't about seeing which artists are playing this weekend, it was about gauging the intensity of the smell of urine in the shuttered entryway.
Poor, failing downtown Napa. As Yogi Berra once said: 'no one goes there anymore, it's too crowded.'
Micah Dirksen
Napa