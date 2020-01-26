On my way to Black Bear Diner the other morning, I noticed an encampment of homeless across from Home Depot. As my mother once asked, "Who are these people?" I have noticed for years on television the reference to the "homeless." In order to address the enormous problems, it seems necessary to get more specific.
First, there are the mentally ill. Years ago, many hospitals were closed. Cities and counties were expected to care for and provide for many with psychiatric issues. They are still trying to cope. Many wander the streets as homeless people. One consideration would be to provide small hospitals to assess individuals. Perhaps, two counties or perhaps a tri-county plan could be established, as this would require funding. (It seems the state will have billions to spend.)
Second are veterans who have been left without adequate services. Some may be included in the first category. Many veteran organizations could unite to evaluate and provide housing, etc. Napa is fortunate to have the Yountville facility. Additional funding could be sought from the state.
Third, are those addicted to various drugs. Some could be included in above categories. However, there could be halfway houses for six months to a year with intensive services. There will not be free drugs or needles provided. It sure hasn't worked in other cities where dysfunctional people are allowed to roam freely.
Fourth, there are those, through no fault of their own, who have experienced disasters, had health issues or lost employment, etc. Many could receive intensive services for six months to a year such as housing, employment and medical care.
Fifth, are the "takers and manipulators" who choose a lifestyle that does not include work. They know the different systems and how to maintain that lifestyle. Three to six months to be provided with work-related services, or travel vouchers to place of origin, or other "compassionate" places.
Lastly, laws must be enforced. If they don't work, change them. Law enforcement must be supported as they are what keeps some order in our society.
Finally, if politicians can't work together, vote them out. Certainly, voting is a way to make change.
Beverly N. Wendel
Napa