The city of Napa has made it known the Draft EIR for the Heritage House and Valle Verde Project, “and all background documents are available for public view.” I am concerned that city believes that “with mitigation all impacts would be reduced to less than significant levels” for this project. I disagree.
This project at this location, the north end of Valle Verde, at the confluence of two creeks is wrong. The Valle Verde property was known to flood at least as early as 2005. The city’s General Plan (page 15), shows a map of the Salvador Creek Flood Boundaries, dated March 2009. The properties are under water. The properties should not be merged.
In reading background materials available at the city’s Planning Department, I was disappointed to find that the fragile ecological environment of Salvador Creek is not adequately addressed. More emphasis was placed on what has not been seen (like the Steelhead not seen in 1977 or on March 7, 2013), then on what occurred historically nor what has been seen in recent years. The Salvador Creek is in recovery and is healthier than it has been for many, many years.
I would suggest that those living in north or north-west Napa (that is east from Big Ranch Road to Alston Park, or north of Trancas), that attended Vintage High School and observed, that remember the old tributaries or that have experienced flooding in the area, contact their City Council members by email, letter or phone call and share your knowledge or experience.
I would suggest that anyone who has glimpsed a salmon, western pond turtle or ring-tailed cat within the creek, anyone that has observed an unusual bat, bug, bird, beaver or other animal critter, anyone that has knowledge of the wildlife contact your representatives. Anyone that understands that when over three dozen trees are removed, the animal habitat will change, contact your representatives.
I feel that the city looks to the renderings of what this location could be rather than the reality of what it is. We imagine something better rather than acknowledge what we already have.
Susan Rushing-Hart
Napa