Measure K has the support of 30 organizations, including those as diverse as the Napa Valley Vintners, the Napa Valley Grapegrowers, Napa Vision 2050, Get a Grip on Growth, the Napa County Democratic Committee, the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition and the Napa Valley Register.
It has the support of over 40 elected officials including every one of our five mayors, all the members of the Napa County Regional Parks & Open Space District that will invest the funds, all our Board of Supervisors, Assemblywoman Aguiar-Curry, Sen. Dodd and Congressman Thompson. It is endorsed by more than 60 of our community leaders and 150 of our fellow citizens.
There is a reason so many organizations and individuals are endorsing Measure K. It offers us a wonderful chance to preserve both the agrarian and natural beauty that is all around us, to protect us better from fires through annual fire management of these protected lands and to ensure a safer water source from these lands into our reservoirs.
And this time, unlike the last time when Measure Z came up just short with 65% 'yes' votes, there will be funding for local parks in every one of our communities to enhance the green space just down the street and provide yet another reason to vote 'yes' on Measure K.
Don’t be misled by the handful of tax foes writing letters here. The majority of Napa County voters have already voted to support previous protection measures. Our challenge is to get just a few more voters to say Yes and get us over the high bar of a 2/3 vote. The sad truth is that “no” counts twice as much as “yes” so we need your 'yes' vote.
Let’s show the naysayers that a quarter cent sales tax is a great bargain to protect our Napa Valley.
Chuck McMinn
Chairman, Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition