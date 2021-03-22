Look over here!

Ms. Malmgren is the epitome of talking point politics ("Thank you, President Biden," March 20). The magician of doublespeak. Look at all the flowery positives here while I bury the costs/consequences beneath the rabbit in my hat.

It is great Americans in need will receive a much-needed $1,400 and unemployment extension. We could have sent those funds out last fall, but Nancy Pelosi did not want any assistance sent while Trump was in office, her words. If President Biden stands up for truth those should have gone out six months ago.

My understanding is 9% of the stimulus went to urgent Covid issues and $57 billion worth of tax increases were hidden. If President Biden stands up for truth why were those not more transparent?

Speaking of transparency, we were told this would be the most transparent administration ever. And now the press is not allowed to report to the American what is going on inside the facilities harboring children at the border and in various cities.