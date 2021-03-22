Lookin' good

Thanks to the efficiency of Kaiser here in Napa, I have received both my COVID shots without even a pinch of pain. I have been isolated for so long it was a pleasure to see some people, some old friends — and make some new ones.

After the "shot," we all sat together for a short time to make sure we would not be foolish and start dancing or climb trees. During this time I was surprised and delighted to hear more than once that "I hadn't changed a bit" or “didn't look my age." I was glowing, as only an 89-year-old can glow.

Home, happy, vaccinated, as I hung up my coat, caught my reflection in the hall mirror. Yep, you guessed it, still had my double mask on.

P.S. I would like one to match my coat, and I might get my hula hoop out of the closet for a few of those lascivious, depraved hip movements.

Barbara Ciapponi

Napa

