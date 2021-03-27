 Skip to main content
Looking at federal debt in a new way

Looking at federal debt in a new way

I wish to thank Gary Orton for his letter explaining federal government debt ("Perpetuating false narrative on government spending," March 23). He caused me to think about federal debt in a different way.

He does state that individuals, firms and local/state governments need to balance their budgets. That is how I looked at the federal debt. But since the federal government can print all the "fiat" currency (meaning established by the government and having no intrinsic value), I need to look at federal debt through a different lens. And I also agree that inflation is our biggest risk.

I will definitely read the book he suggested, "The Deficit Myth" by Prof. Stephanie Kelton.

Dave P. Wagner

Napa

