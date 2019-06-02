I wrote to all the members of the city council and Kevin Thompson, at the planning department back on June 29, 2018 on this topic. Today's letter is to further emphasize my sincere objection (as stated in my earlier letter) of the proposed 24-hour gas station, automated car wash and convenience store (The Loop) on the comer of Highway 128 and Petrified Forest Road.
As a 16-year homeowner, taxpayer and resident of Calistoga, I have seen quite vividly the heightened traffic, congestion, noise, and degradation of quality of life at the gateways of our small town due to the increase in commuters from both north and south of town as well as the increased traffic due to tourism, etc. Many times I cannot pull out of my own driveway due to build up and "standstill" of traffic on Foothill Boulevard (Highway 128) due to congestion backed up from that same intersection (of Highway 128 and Petrified Forest Road) where the "Loop" development would take place.
The additional traffic in and out of this 24-hour business will not serve our community at an already clogged intersection and is both illogical, poor planning and will further exacerbate the degraded traffic quality through this northern gateway to town. If adhering to the Land Use Element of our General Plan "to preserve, protect and enhance Calistoga's current quality of life, so that the city can remain a walkable, small town with a complementary mixture of buildings and land uses in a pleasant environmental setting," the "Loop" development certainly does not contribute nor adhere to this guideline.
I urge you to take time to consider other options that would promote the quality of life and beautify the northern gateway to our small town. This type of commercial development at this intersection will not accomplish this objective and will further heighten traffic congestion.
Thank you for your consideration.
Chris Stoner
Calistoga