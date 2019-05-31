In regard to the Loop proposal to build a mini-strip mall with a gas station, car wash and other businesses at the gateway intersection of Petrified Forest Road and Highway 128, I think it important to keep some things in mind.
First, Calistoga did not solicit new development at this location. Loop came to us. Our planning commission is obligated to review the Loop proposal, but that is all. We can reject it, and carry on.
Second, water usage and costs are a hot topic here and everywhere. We need to be very careful about how we use our water. It seems unwise to add a business in town that expressly uses more of what is our most precious resource.
Third, for better or for worse, a motion-censored traffic light is going into this intersection regardless of the Loop proposal, to hopefully alleviate some of the problems with rush hour flow. But in addition to this, any new businesses there will surely bring in that much more traffic.
Fourth, and most importantly, few among us doubt that climate change is real and threatening to our lives. We as individuals need to factor this reality into our choices. And we must do this as a community as well. In my opinion, the absolute very last sort of business that we should be throwing our weight behind is a gas station. We cannot fully acknowledge the role fossil fuels play in the threat of climate change while simultaneously enabling and supporting yet another fossil fuel station in town. (Besides, our small town already supports three.) We must ween ourselves away from this way of thinking. In fact, we should seriously consider installing EV charging stations there instead to best support those near and far, who’ve chosen to join the exodus away from dinosaur juice.
We should reject the Loop proposal. Nothing is forcing our hand here —except perhaps rising sea beds and melting glaciers.
Matt Sarconi
Calistoga