Loosening restrictions on hospitality industry would be a mistake

3. Wineries staying open until 7 p.m. puts them in direct competition with our restaurant colleagues, who are already suffering greatly from the pandemic. They need and deserve our local support, and we want our visitors to patronize them.

4. The fires and smoke have been horrific all the way around, impacting all who live and work in Napa Valley, as well as impacting those who wish to visit our valley.

a. These fires – their frequency and intensity – are the result of climate change (our drier, hotter, and windier climate) and our many decades of fire suppression in the American West. We must put our energies toward helping our neighbors and our natural environment, rather than on bringing more visitors to our valley.

5. Appointment-only is what many of us have always adhered to, and with the ease of communication (cell phones, etc.), it is far easier for potential visitors to reach those wineries they wish to visit. Consequently, this seems to be a non-issue from our vantage point.

It would be wonderful if the members of Coalition Napa Valley would join with others to focus on the health of all aspects of our economy, rather than on their personal gain.