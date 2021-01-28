Losing two community leaders in a week

After reading Ray Guadagni’s fine article about Sheila Daugherty ("First Person: Memories inspired by Napa's Sheila Murphy Daugherty and her legacy," Jan. 25), I turned a couple of pages and again saw the obituary for Elizabeth Mautner and pondered that we could lose both of these women leaders the same week.

Working in health care, I met Sheila because of her efforts to influence how Queen of the Valley Hospital worked with our community. At that time, hospitals knew little of the social issues in the community that determined the wellness of our population, and Sheila was a pioneer trying to change how we all worked with the front line agencies in Napa County.

I met Elizabeth through the Healthy Aging Population Initiative; in addition to managing the Older Adult Ombudsman program, she attended every commission involved with the allocation of resources for the senior population.

Although the two of them had very different focuses, they shared a passion for advocating for under-served populations. They also were two of the kindest people I ever met.