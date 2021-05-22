Magnificent support from Napa Valley Community Foundation

It has been a tough several years for Napa County. We have been hit hard by one disaster after another: the earthquake in 2014; the 2017 Napa fires; the LNU fires and Glass Fire in 2020; wildfire-related power shutoffs; and, for the past 14 months, the COVID-19 pandemic. These compounding disasters have tested us in ways we never could have predicted.
They have taken on a toll on our community as a whole and on the lives of those who live here. Our physical, mental and economic health have been challenged. At Cope Family Center, we see first-hand the devastating impact these disasters have on families and children. Parenting can be difficult in normal times; when facing increased stress and anxiety, food insecurity, isolation, and housing instability, it becomes even more challenging.
While we have seen much suffering, we have also seen great generosity and compassion. So many have stepped up to support our community through these difficult times. Today, I want to acknowledge the incredible contributions of the Napa Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) and their donors.
After the 2014 earthquake, NVCF launched the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund with a $10 million lead gift from the Napa Valley Vintners. In addition, they founded the Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD), which has been instrumental in responding to the various disaster events that have impacted our daily lives.
Since then, NVCF has distributed over $26 million to more than 37 nonprofit organizations to help with short-term relief and long-term recovery and have provided direct financial assistance to more than 6,000 families in Napa County. Cope is grateful to be one of the partner agencies entrusted with this important work.
Since March 2020, NVCF’s contributions have enabled us to support 720 families impacted by the wildfires and pandemic by providing crisis intervention, emergency assistance and connection to additional resources. We distributed $27,420 in emergency gift cards to 252 families so they could meet their family’s basic needs like food, medicine and clothing.
Through our staff’s participation on the COAD committees, we helped design the COVID-19 response in the areas of Food, Mental Health and Resources and deliver critical aid to residents affected by the pandemic.
It is our honor to work with partner agencies to help our community through crises like these and we are grateful for NVCH’s commitment to making this important work possible. Their investment in addressing the public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Napa County includes:
-- $4.9 million for Emergency Financial Assistance to more than 1,550 households impacted by the pandemic, distributed by On the Move and UpValley Family Centers.
-- $552,000 to 16 nonprofits to provide immediate relief and recovery services to more than 27,000 residents, such as: physical and mental healthcare; legal and fair housing services; hot meals and groceries; and domestic violence response.
-- $125,000 to support COVID-19 testing for vulnerable populations, like uninsured and underinsured community members, seniors and those living in remote areas.
-- $100,000 to provide subsidies to stabilize the childcare sector and provide more childcare slots to low-income and essential workers.
While these numbers are impressive, the true impact of this support isn’t in the data; it is in the lives of the families that found hope in their darkest days because of this funding. Families like these:
A father of four young children, unemployed due to the pandemic and evacuated from the Glass Fire, was struggling to make ends meet. He received diapers, baby wipes and emergency gift cards to help him meet his family’s urgent needs.
A single mother needed help managing the stress of distance learning for her two children. She was connected to Cope’s Parent Peer Support Group, where she was able to hear from other parents facing similar challenges and learn skills to help manage the difficulties she was experiencing.
Both parents in a family of four lost their jobs and were unable to collect unemployment or receive stimulus checks due to their immigration status. They received an EFA grant that enabled them to pay their rent for three months and were connected to food assistance programs to help them feed their family.
These families, and thousands like them, came forward overwhelmed by the pandemic, wildfires and overwhelming uncertainty that this year has brought. Because of NVCF, their donors and others in the community who understand the importance of supporting struggling families, they left feeling supported, hopeful and better equipped to handle stressful situations and challenging life events. We are truly grateful.
Michele Grupe
Executive Director
Cope Family Center