Magnificent support from Napa Valley Community Foundation

-- $552,000 to 16 nonprofits to provide immediate relief and recovery services to more than 27,000 residents, such as: physical and mental healthcare; legal and fair housing services; hot meals and groceries; and domestic violence response.

-- $125,000 to support COVID-19 testing for vulnerable populations, like uninsured and underinsured community members, seniors and those living in remote areas.

-- $100,000 to provide subsidies to stabilize the childcare sector and provide more childcare slots to low-income and essential workers.

While these numbers are impressive, the true impact of this support isn’t in the data; it is in the lives of the families that found hope in their darkest days because of this funding. Families like these:

A father of four young children, unemployed due to the pandemic and evacuated from the Glass Fire, was struggling to make ends meet. He received diapers, baby wipes and emergency gift cards to help him meet his family’s urgent needs.

A single mother needed help managing the stress of distance learning for her two children. She was connected to Cope’s Parent Peer Support Group, where she was able to hear from other parents facing similar challenges and learn skills to help manage the difficulties she was experiencing.