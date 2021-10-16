Mahalo, Linda Inlay and the River Middle School community

Linda Inlay, the former principal of River Middle School from 1996 to 2014, is an inspiration and role model for countless teachers, former students, and to all who are blessed with her friendship.

Over the past 15 years that I have known Linda, her compassion and spark for children and teaching has never dimmed. Linda is still lecturing and consulting with schools and business organizations around the world to help create nurturing learning and work cultures.

What makes River Middle School and programs that practice social-emotional thriving (as Linda emphasizes that this goes beyond learning) so successful? It is the commitment of teachers and parents to become role models for the core values of the Four Rs: responsibility, respect, resourcefulness, and responsiveness.

With a safe and trusting environment, students can freely have an “awakening of the self” (who am I and what is my role in this world?) experience. This “awakening wisdom” helps students transform from passive learning to a more active role in learning, activism, and thriving in life.