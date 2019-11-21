If you are looking for a way during the holidays to help people in need and support your local community, I would highly recommend participating in the Reindeer Run on Dec. 7 in American Canyon.
When four American Canyon residents formed KHOPE International in 2006, we never dreamed that 13 years later they would be hosting such a large, popular community event that attracts over 300 participants. KHOPE’s mission was -- and still is -- to provide direct support to children living poverty around the world.
Our charter projects were an empowerment center for girls in Kenya and a house building project in La Morita, Mexico.
Since then, we have provided grants and scholarships to children and organizations internationally and in our local communities. KHOPE ensures that every dollar goes directly to programs that help our kids.
In 2011, KHOPE started the Reindeer Run. Today, we partner with the American Canyon Parks and Community Foundation (ACCPF) on this family-friendly community event. ACCPF is dedicated to enhancing parks, programs, and play in our community.
This year’s event will include a 5K and 10K run/walk, which highlights the beauty and accessibility of the Wetlands area. The 2019 run will also feature a costumed canine contest for registered participants who want to bring their four-legged friends on leashes.
The Reindeer Run attracts all ages. Participants are encouraged to bring the family and come early to share in the pre-event activities, which will include visits with holiday characters and firefighters (if available), a photo booth, local dignitaries, coffee, hot chocolate, and snacks.
Each participant (13 and over) who registers by Nov. 30 is guaranteed a quality technical fabric shirt and goodie bag filled with surprises from our generous sponsors. All finishers (age 13 and over) will also receive a collectible medal that can double as an ornament. Registered children age 12 and younger can run/walk for free with a paid adult participant and will receive a special goodie bag and a jingle bell as they cross the finish line.
It’s easy to sign up at active.com or at acparks.org/reindeerrun. Hope to see you there.
Sandy Kain
American Canyon