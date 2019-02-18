I was heartened to read about the California Aging and Disability Alliance (CADA) plans to improve long-term services for seniors. As a caregiver for Sheri Wisgerhof, I know firsthand the frustration of piecing together adequate long-term care for a loved one, and how quickly the costs drain a family's resources.
According to the Alzheimer's Association, the number of people living with Alzheimer's in our state will grow 29 percent by 2025. That's 840,000 people living with Alzheimer's disease, and another 2.1 million who will care for them. Seventy-five percent of those people with Alzheimer's will be admitted to a nursing home by age 80.
It's clear we need new ideas for long-term care that will take the pressure off our Medi-Cal system and families.
We also must address the fact that only 45 percent of people affected by Alzheimer's have received a diagnosis. When people are diagnosed early and accurately, their quality of life improves, the quality of care improves, and the cost of care goes down. Recently, Assemblymember Monique Limon introduced AB 388, a bill that aims to build California's public health infrastructure in support of early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer's.
Finally, in his first State of the State address this month, Gov. Newsom announced California's new Alzheimer's Prevention and Preparedness Task Force. He spoke of his own father's dementia, and the challenges even advantaged families have. Gov. Newsom gets it, and I'm looking forward to hearing more about the work of the task force.
I want to thank CADA, Assemblymember Limon, and Gov. Newsom for their commitment to this important public health priority.
Momentum is building in California. Let's do this.
Judy Halverson
Napa