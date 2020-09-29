Make Mark Joseph mayor of American Canyon

Sometimes you will find support from the most unlikely places such as the one that I am writing in support for the election of Mark Joseph for Mayor of American Canyon.

I came to American Canyon in 1985 when we were considered the most unlikely place to live by most in Napa County and I have seen this community grow from what was known as Unincorporated Napa Junction to the second-largest city in the county of Napa, and that includes the memory of Mark Joseph coming to American Canyon.

Those of you who know me know that my priority has always been the good and welfare of American Canyon, its people, its children, its faith community and its commerce.

Mark and I have not always been on the same side of issues facing our community, such as the famous WasteWater Treatment Plant Wars, so most of you would think that it would be unlikely to read this, but I cannot think of a better person who has proved to be a consistent servant of the city in many ways to finally be the one who is more of a longtime resident than the current mayor to lead American Canyon's city government.