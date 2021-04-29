Make the unvaccinated keep wearing masks

It seems that achieving herd immunity in Napa County may be a challenge unless we can convince a large percent of the remaining unvaccinated and vaccine-hesitant residents to do their civic duty.

It seems unfair to those who are vaccinated to require that they wear their masks while they wait for those vaccine-hesitant to change their minds. I propose that the county Public Health Officer issue a directive that would allow vaccinated individuals to no longer wear masks in public spaces in Napa County.

Unvaccinated individuals would be expected to wear masks in public spaces. Enforcement would be difficult, but merchants could continue to challenge and refuse services to those who are maskless unless they can produce a copy of their vaccination certificate. This enforcement mechanism would continue as is now the case, but add the requirement for the unmasked residents to carry proof of having been vaccinated.

This public health directive of requiring the wearing of masks as long as one is not COVID-vaccinated would create an additional and much-needed incentive to get their shot. And the goal of herd immunity could be realized sooner than the currently expected achievement of that very important and highly prized outcome for Napa County.

David E. Loberg