Tuesday night, I watched the President's State of the Union address and the follow up coverage. I had an epiphany and a recommendation for everyone out there. That is, listen, read and make up your own mind. Here's why:
Following the President's speech was the Democratic response from Stacey Abrams. I was watching CNN and here's what they said; "Very articulate and totally made the President's speech look bad." Then I turned to FOX and they said; "It's clear Ms. Abrams wrote her speech without listening to what the President said."
Net, I don't care what any news source tells me. I'm making up my own mind. I am not commenting positive or negative here on either speech, just that the coverage is clearly offered with a biased agenda, so we better all do our homework and when we vote, do so with an educated point of view.
Philip Pyrce
Napa