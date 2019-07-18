Thanks to Hilary Genevieve (“Longing for the Old Days”, July 9) for her bravura disquisition on the topic of Corvids. It was so super-intelligent and exhaustively cerebral—who wouldn’t admire something like that? Though I loved, loved, loved the bibliography, I was a bit disappointed at the lack of footnotes.
I won’t be able to get to her book recommendations immediately, in any case, since I am in the middle of "Captain Underpants and the Attack of the Talking Toilets," and am determined to finish the entire series before taking on more reading. You know how that goes.
I have to say, however, I found myself wishing her response had had just a bit more to do with my letter of July 2, “Evangelicals Out of the Closet—At Last,” but alas, Ms. Genevieve seemed to have just enough focus to splatter the page with some pretty messy ad hominem attacks on me before launching into her love letter to birds.
I had hopes, ultimately dashed, that somewhere in her letter she would offer a spirited defense of Evangelicals, who — to reiterate the point of my letter--have taken up residence in the rankest, most fetid sewers of hypocrisy by not simply offering our “president” quiet, grudging support in his cynical and unprincipled drive to end personal autonomy for women, but by openly proclaiming him a “man of God”—kind of Moses with an expensive tanning bed. Sure, he’s a “man of God.” Just like Jack the Ripper was a feminist.
That caliber of moral duplicity cries out for the strongest condemnation, and I am sorry if Ms. Genevieve could not get her beak into that message.
On the other hand, I understand that pent-up, frustrated indignation like hers can be blinding when it reaches extreme levels, and I sympathize. I would suggest she pursue anger management classes, or, even better, get a pet. How about a magpie? I hear they are very intelligent—in some cases even more intelligent than Evangelicals, apparently.
Paul Moser
Napa