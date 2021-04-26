Makes you chuckle, eh?

I commend Chris Hammaker for hitting the nail on the head in his recent letter ( "Exactly why anti-zealot buffer zone is needed," April 18). Marcia Ryan's free exercise of speech truly is "as good an argument for ... the buffer zone around Planned Parenthood as anyone could ever hope for."

Chris let me one-up you: it is the only argument, assuming you demand coherence from your arguments. Let me run it past you, Chris; not for you, of course, but for the uninformed in the peanut gallery: a group of people peacefully exercise their free speech in a peculiar manner for something on the order of 30 years; this exercise of speech grates on the free opinions of others; these others, finding themselves in power during an abnormally polarized moment, outlaw the grating speech.