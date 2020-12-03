Making Napa a more equitable place to live

I write this in response to a recent letter by Cindy Hood on the unincorporated islands, specifically the Linda Vista/West Pueblo Island ("Perfectly happy in Napa's unincorporated islands," Nov. 25).

“We” is an inaccurate term to use when not “everyone” or “all” are on the same side of privilege. Not everyone in these “islands” is “happy” about having to pay extra for the same city services and having citizenship rights taken away, such as voting for their city council members.

My parents (as well as myself) have lived on the “lady name” streets, for 32 years. My parents purchased their home in Napa shortly after I was born, in 1988. As immigrants to this country, and farmworkers, they poured out their lifetime savings, and made their “American Dream” a reality, by purchasing their first home in Napa.

Unknowingly, they were being redlined as they did not know of their rights, and what “areas” in Napa would be left out of voting rights etc. My father became a U.S. citizen 20 years ago, and most recently, my mother, over 5 years ago, became a U.S. citizen. They vote in every election, as do I.