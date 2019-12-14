I was driving into work recently and thought about how lucky I am to live in this beautiful valley. Unfortunately, sometimes it takes a crisis for people to sing the praises of this place and the people.
From the opening of Crosswalk Church for evacuees to the outpouring of food and love and even the release of the Give!Guide, we live in a compassionate and caring community.
Outdoors or indoors, for the benefit of friends or strangers, volunteers gathered across Napa County on Monday to serve their community to hon…
On Jan. 19 and 20 of 2020, we will celebrate Martin Luther King's birthday with an evening of commemoration and a Day of Service. Last year over 1,200 people performed some kind of service around Napa; from writing letters to our military to cleaning up a local park, service can come in any size.
This year we would like to double the number of community members involved.
We continue to build a coalition of support groups for the event. This mean you help get the word out about the projects and the Sunday evening celebration.
We are trying to raise some money to help spread the word.
You have free articles remaining.
We need projects ideas and sponsors.
As Napa Valley residents deal with outages and school closures, community organizations step in to fill gaps.
If you can help in any of those needs, please contact one of our steering committee: Marylee Sheffer, our Faith Leader, marylee.sheffer@napamethodist.org; Debbie Giorsetto, our community leader, at debbieg732@aol.com; or Jay Lang at revjay@nvcsl.com.
As we work together, we can strengthen everything that makes Napa beautiful; people and places.
Chal Daniels
Napa
Your favorite Napa Valley Register letters to the editor of 2019
We get hundreds of letters to the editor every year, but usually only a few stand out. These were your favorite letters based on total page views.
The family of a man who opened fire on a sheriff's deputy appeals for more mental health care.
A Napa resident says forcing developers to install public art projects is a bad idea.
A reader decries the Register's coverage of the Drag Queens of the Valley show
A gay Napa man reacts to letters questioning LGBTQ-friendly policies and performances.