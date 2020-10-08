Many factors contribute to fire spread

While it may be true that global warming is inadvertently contributing to more than usual number of summer "wildfires," I feel it has to be said that many non-native invasive plants happen to be more prone to burning or propagating fires.

I'm specifically talking about other undergrowth of the non-native Scotch, and French brooms — surrounding Adventist Health St. Helena.

And as we all know, remaining stands of Eucalyptus, found here and there that do harbor bird and other small tree animal populations, true, but should be of liability concern to hikers and plans to remove them in stages and replant with natives be initiated.

True, Sudden Oak Death has left dead material to ignite, so it's not just non-natives that are culprits. And, as for global warming being all our problem, don't forget transitioning to non-fossil fuel cars still leaves asphalt roads, that especially in downtown areas, reflect the sun and creating a warmer atmosphere.

Perhaps grape growers should consider planting sugar cane and pineapple (but I think they take a sandier soil?) Aloha.

Sharyn Fernandez

Napa