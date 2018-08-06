The volunteers at Napa Valley CanDo’s Food Bank Garden want to make a public proclamation of gratitude to the many, many Napa Valley organizations and individuals who have so generously supported our efforts to increase food security for county residents:
First call goes to Covenant Presbyterian Church and Presbytery of the Redwoods for providing the very foundation of the garden: the land itself. And the water, which is no small matter. Not to mention so much help in getting started—discing the weeds, setting up the irrigation lines, and providing essential coordination with neighbors -- in these and many other ways, seen and unseen, they cleared the way for us.
Napa Valley Community Foundation, Bank of Marin, and Community Projects, Inc., who provided us with ‘seed’ funds through their generous grants. This money has given us a proper garden shed to protect our tools and supplies from the weather, initial irrigation supplies, and will fund raised beds and permanent trellising in the months to come.
Our local garden centers -- Central Valley Builders Supply, Orchard Supply Hardware, Mid-City Nursery, and Home Depot -- who have made generous offerings of know-how, plants and equipment, and a new and sturdy fence.
The organizations that sponsored volunteer days in the Food Bank Garden for their employees: Americorps, Opus One Winery, and Treasury Wine Estates. And, of course, the individuals themselves, who came and got their hands dirty and blistered as we moved compost and wood chips, built tomato trellises, weeded and planted.
The UC Master Gardeners of the Napa County, who provided us with so much information and support-- enough to give us the confidence we needed to get moving on this huge project.
And to our true partner in this effort, Community Action of Napa Valley: Napa Food Bank, for helping us to realize our dream of enhancing food security for Napa Valley residents. We couldn’t do it without you!
Thank you all so very much for your generous support of the Napa Valley CanDo Food Bank Garden.
For more information about the garden, or for volunteer opportunities, please email candocangrow@gmail.com. And check out Napa Valley CanDo’s website, too: nvcando.org.
Submitted on behalf of Karen Garcia, Betty Labastida, Chris Ackley, Carol Dick, Pam Madsen, Isly San Pedro, Red Boutaghou, Barb Whitmill, and Bob Figoni, the Napa Valley CanDo Food Bank Garden volunteers.
Veronica Snedaker
Napa