Many reasons not to allow cannabis cultivation in Napa County

Fires and explosions have been happening in cannabis grow houses and in processing places for decades. THC hash oil is extracted from the cannabis plant using butane as a solvent. Evaporated butane fumes are extremely flammable and explosive and causes explosions if done incorrectly. Those vapors can be ignited from common items including a refrigerator motor, a wall outlet, or even static electricity, triggering an instant explosion.

The Denver area has seen more fires from hash-oil explosions since Colorado's Amendment 64 passed. "It is not much different from a meth lab as far as the fire danger," said Montezuma County undersheriff Lynda Carter. For that reason, hash oil production has been banned within city limits.

A lesser-known risk for growing marijuana indoors is exposure to our children, which is a violation of child endangerment laws and social services regulations. From Dr. Barbara Reisman (noted Napa psychiatrist) "medical research has consistently demonstrated a negative impact of marijuana on the developing brain." It’s illegal to expose children to marijuana, and is comparable to an adult charged with a DUI, plus child endangerment, because kids are in the car.