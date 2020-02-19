I am writing to voice my opposition to Measure K and add my support to others voting 'no' on the measure. The Register has published at least three good letters citing reasons why an additional one-quarter percent sales tax is unnecessary. We don't need another bureaucracy to do what is already being done by other agencies or groups.
Several months ago, I received a survey to determine interest and support for this measure. I voiced my strong opposition to an additional sales tax. Most surveys usually give the taker some information on the results of the survey, but I heard nothing until finding out that it was going to be on the ballot in March. Did most of the survey takers really support an additional tax?
Once a tax is implemented, it rarely goes away. Even if it is time-limited, the government either extends it or renews it for something else. We don't need this tax and it increases the cost of living in Napa, where it is already expensive to live.
You have free articles remaining.
John Clark
Napa