Why Mariam Aboudamous for District 5 Supervisor? After all, Mariam and her opponent have so much in common: women, lawyers, and environmental protectors. Ms. Aboudamous is bright, both in mind and in spirit. I’ve seen her love and support for those needing help.
For example, the day after Trump was elected, children cried at school. The kids were concerned that their friends and/or their parents would be sent away. I put together a free immigration talk by a panel of experts to address parental concerns. Mariam volunteered to speak as well as to connect residents with other helpful individuals and organizations. I observed Mariam ease fears and provide suggestions.
Because Mariam sees people’s needs, she knows how to build bridges between seemingly opposite sides. She played a significant role in the final go ahead for the Watson Ranch project, which has been waiting for city council approval for about 15 years.
So, I’ll be voting for the magical--Abracadabra Aboudamous.
Sande Sutter
American Canyon