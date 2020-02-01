I had the pleasure of walking neighborhoods with Mariam Aboudamous.v She mentioned that walking the precincts is her favorite part of campaigning. That alone tells you she is present and accessible to her constituents.
Mariam is smart, honest, has the skills, determination, and passion to lead Napa County in the right direction as supervisor. Mariam's main interests are working to ease the traffic, work for affordable housing, and create better paying jobs, so those who work here can also live here.
While those are her key issues, she genuinely cares about everything to do with AC/Napa County. When I went to City Council meetings to repair/update our aging skate park, she was right on board from the start. She stayed involved and in contact with me.
You have free articles remaining.
If you're still undecided or would just like to know more about this super candidate, check out her website, mariam4supervisor2020.com.
Kimberly McDonald
American Canyon