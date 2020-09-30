I love so many things about Napa, from the diverse culture to the historic roots. But what will Napa’s future look like after this election? If you mark the ballot square next to Jim Hinton for Napa City Council, you will get a courageous, hardworking community servant who offers solutions to the current unprecedented challenges.

This is a time for innovation, wider collaboration, and fortitude. Jim Hinton will get things done. He is from Napa and knows his home district. He will continue to work to protect you from the untested technology of small cell towers near your home or business. Jim Hinton has spoken out against these cell towers since 2018. He is not intimidated by the telecoms.

I will not have the privilege of voting for Jim. I live in the city of Sonoma but I have been one of Napa’s admirers for 40 years. I look forward to returning to Napa soon, to a city safe from unnecessary cell towers.

Lin Marie deVincent

Sonoma