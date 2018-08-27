It my pleasure to support Amy Martenson for the position of Napa Valley College Board of Trustees.
I worked with Amy for five years, while she was the school counselor at Valley Oak High School and I was facilitating drug and alcohol prevention groups on campus for the Wolfe Center. I regularly collaborated with Amy to do outreach to students to give them an opportunity to refer themselves to these groups and to track their progress, discussing any issues as they arose.
I observed Amy to be professional, conscientious and compassionate and a person of great integrity. She is also an effective and caring communicator. I discovered that Amy was a person I could rely on to meet her commitments to both students and her colleagues.
Working with at-risk students means working with a very diverse population culturally and socioeconomically, and in terms of students’ interpersonal functional ability. Amy always cared for and worked to inspire youth who came from very difficult home environments. She worked to not only keep her students engaged with their education but would also help meet other, more basic needs like food, clothing, and shoes for her students.
She would provide a compassionate, non-judgmental space to help students work through any emotional issues they were experiencing. For some of the students, Amy was more than a guidance counselor; she was a trusted friend.
In addition, as a high school counselor, part of Amy’s job was to inform students about their options after high school, including programs at Napa Valley College, and to help students transition. As a result, Amy has firsthand knowledge of the programs and services that are available and the barriers to students accessing them, and she brings that knowledge with her to the Board.
From my experience working with various boards, sometimes board members lose sight of the population they are supposed to serve, allowing personal ambitions and/or special interests to get in the way. With Amy as your representative on the Napa Valley College Board, you can be assured that she will always put the best interests of students first.
I believe Amy Martenson is an asset to the Napa Valley College Board and should be reelected to serve the community and the college for four more years.
James Nicolis
Vallejo