Masks and other precautions save lives

It is sad that Shellie Rice would think that my letter, "A slow slide into Fascism" (Sept. 12) would be about the medical necessity to wear masks and get vaccinated ("You believe in freedom or not," Oct. 14). That a mandate to protect others somehow imperils her freedom. These science-backed medical protocols serve one purpose: to save lives.
Her accusation that I over-simplified some issues is partly true, but not the “over” part. Limited to 800 words, complex issues must be simplified, and I’ve attempted to do that.
It seems pretty clear that she has not done her homework. Mandating life-saving medical protocols such as vaccinations, face-masks, and social distancing are what a responsible government does. They are not fascistic.
History.com reports “In 1901 a deadly smallpox epidemic tore through the Northeast, prompting the Boston and Cambridge boards of health to order the vaccination of all residents. But some refused to get the shot, claiming the vaccine order violated their personal liberties under the Constitution.
“One of those holdouts …. took his anti-vaccine crusade all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation's top justices issued a landmark 1905 ruling that legitimized the authority of states to “reasonably” infringe upon personal freedoms during a public health crisis by issuing a fine to those who refused vaccination.”
Today, the CDC states: “Thanks to the success of vaccination, the last natural outbreak of smallpox in the United States occurred in 1949. In 1980, the World Health Assembly declared smallpox eradicated (eliminated), and no cases of naturally occurring smallpox have happened since. “
“All 50 states and the District of Columbia (DC) have state laws that require children entering childcare or public schools to have certain vaccinations. Today, “Thanks to a successful vaccination program, the United States has been polio-free since 1979.”
Other mandates include: A Driver’s License is required in order to drive a vehicle. The Selective Service Act? AKA The Draft. Signed into law May 18, 1917, the law requires all males to sign up for the draft when they turn 18. The greatest resistance to past mandates was probably to the draft, because of the life and death risks. Nevertheless, it is still on the books and can be re-activated.
The 14th Amendment delegates public health responsibilities to the states. Shame on those states failing to enact mandates that “reasonably” Infringe upon personal freedoms” in order to save lives. Wearing a mask; getting vaccinated; social distancing? All very “reasonable.” These protocols save lives.
A Quick Review:
Wearing a mask is not designed to prevent you from getting Covid-19. It is to prevent you from unknowingly giving it to someone else.
Anti-masker arguments continue to claim masks don’t work. Here’s why they do work.
COVID-19 is extremely contagious and is passed primarily through the air, in three media: aerosols; water droplets; and fomites.
Aerosols are the tiniest of droplets. They can be generated from larger, infectious droplets, or be projected out of our lungs already in aerosol form.
Droplets are generated from sneezes and coughs. This is believed to be the most dominant form of transmission. Infectious droplets ejected by coughing and sneezing can be converted to aerosols.
The droplets whirl about and land on objects where the moisture evaporates but the virus remains. These viral fomite particles reside on door handles, countertops, shipping carts, etc. Thus comes the recommendation to wash your hands regularly.
Masking up strongly restricts the amount of infectious material flying through the air to smack the unmasked in the face.
And while COVID-19 vaccinations increase one’s immunity, they do not do so absolutely, as we know from medical news reports. But the shots do reduce the vulnerability to the disease, and now certain age defined groups, and other compromised individuals, are getting a third booster shot.
The impression Ms. Rice gives, by claiming that wearing a mask curtails her “freedom,” is that she doesn’t give a darn about the life of someone else – her family; friends; colleagues; strangers; children, and grandchildren – all are potentially forfeit to an unmasked COVID carrier.
However, I care about you; we care about you; we wear our masks because we do care about you.
Richard Bruns
Napa