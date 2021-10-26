Masks and other precautions save lives

A Quick Review:

Wearing a mask is not designed to prevent you from getting Covid-19. It is to prevent you from unknowingly giving it to someone else.

Anti-masker arguments continue to claim masks don’t work. Here’s why they do work.

COVID-19 is extremely contagious and is passed primarily through the air, in three media: aerosols; water droplets; and fomites.

Aerosols are the tiniest of droplets. They can be generated from larger, infectious droplets, or be projected out of our lungs already in aerosol form.

Droplets are generated from sneezes and coughs. This is believed to be the most dominant form of transmission. Infectious droplets ejected by coughing and sneezing can be converted to aerosols.

The droplets whirl about and land on objects where the moisture evaporates but the virus remains. These viral fomite particles reside on door handles, countertops, shipping carts, etc. Thus comes the recommendation to wash your hands regularly.

Masking up strongly restricts the amount of infectious material flying through the air to smack the unmasked in the face.