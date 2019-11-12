How fortunate are we to have the opportunity to experience live theater in Napa. I attended opening night of "Matilda The Musical" at Napa Valley College. and all I can say is everything about it from start to finish was amazing.
We need to support the Cafeteria Kids Theater and the Napa Valley College Theater Arts Department so they can continue to allow the children in our community to shine. Don't miss your chance to get tickets for this weekend's final performances.
Rhonda Simon
Napa