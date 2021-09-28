 Skip to main content
I read with interest, Judge Ray Guadagni's recently published book concerning the infamous 1974 murder of Anita Fagiani Andrews in downtown Napa. I had told the story of the long-unsolved murder, that took place in Fagiani's Bar on Main Street, many times to tourists taking the Napa Walking Tour, which I conducted for several years.

It always struck me as supremely unfair that Anita's killer, a vicious sociopath named Roy Allan Melanson, was still alive (albeit in prison) more than 40 years after committing the brutal crime.

I don't know if it will bring closure to anyone, but I just learned that Mr. Melanson has finally died in prison. He passed away on May 22, 2020 at the age of 83. May he burn in Hell.

Richard Aldrich

Napa

