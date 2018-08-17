The opening of the school year has brought an election for a new mascot for Napa High School. The “Indian” is a thing of the past but many people will not let it go, especially on social media.
I was not raised in Napa, but I have lived here for 14 years. A son attended Napa High for four years. Maybe I have a different perspective on the mascot issue?
This reminds me of people complaining when the statue of a Confederate general was taken down from the pedestal in the town square? Wasn’t the historical statue just part of the traditional cultural fabric? The fact that it represented a violent struggle to maintain the brutal slavery of people kidnapped from their homes in Africa and served to keep them in their place in the 20th century was of course incidental.
The Napa Indian mascot is cultural appropriation to ease the guilty conscience of we Europeans who slaughtered, enslaved, infected, and otherwise destroyed Native Americans and their culture. That is the story that should be taught, not some silly, sanitized cigar store Indian version.
I am sorry that so many Napkins have been fitted with cultural blinders by our community. Replacing the Indian is a step in liberating us all from a funhouse mirror view of history. Napa High students will no longer be indoctrinated with this kind of cultural genocide.
Maybe we will learn from this new generation?
Loren Haas
Napa