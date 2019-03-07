Our esteemed congressman Mike Thompson may have finally jumped the shark. In joining arms with the young socialist dreamer from New York, I think our representative finally went too far.
When Mike was first elected to Congress 20 years ago he represented himself as a “Blue Dog”, a John Kennedy-like Democrat who supported the usual social causes but did so in a fiscally responsible manner. Unfortunately, as time went on he became increasingly beholden to one Nancy Pelosi, a further left-leaning congresswoman who has now been in office for more than 30 years; voting in lockstep with her on every major issue, disagreeing only when knowing that his vote would not matter. This earned him more a reputation as “Lap Dog.” I never really cared.
This changed when Mike came to my daughter’s school years ago to praise FDR and the New Deal. Having been educated in economics, this act was disturbing to me. I knew that after British economist J. Maynard Keynes theorized that short-term unemployment could potentially be eased by government spending, FDR took this as carte blanche for political power grabbing and massive government spending.
I also know it didn’t work. As FDR’s secretary of the Treasury Henry Morgenthau stated, “After eight years of this Administration we have just as much unemployment as when we started…. and an enormous debt to boot!” Even Keynes himself admitted that government spending was only a short-term Band-Aid, stating “in the long term, we are all dead.”
This reality unfortunately did not stop politicians seeking power from claiming that government spending is the answer to all problems. Our current national debt is the result.
I bring this up because Mike now proposes a new “New Deal” even though our economy is basically at full employment. Why would any rational person do that? It is certainly not fiscally responsible.
Now let’s look at justifications. Mike’s “rationale” in response to Curtis Bradford’s letter is what motivated me to write this letter. We have already all suffered through Mike’s justifications for Obamacare and his promise that our premiums would go down, we can keep our doctors, etc. So, for the Green New Deal, Mike made some interesting claims. For the sake of brevity, I will focus on only one.
Mr. Thompson states that flooding on Highway 37 is evidence of sea level rising due to climate change. Poppycock. Anyone who can read a map and grasp the simple concept that water flows downhill can understand that Highway 37’s closure is a result of negligent civil (government) engineering and has nothing to do with rising sea levels.
The northwest corner of San Pablo Bay, where Highways 37 and 101 meet, is the drainage delta for Petaluma Valley and the Marin watershed in and above Novato. Smack in the middle of this drainage area are two large property developments: Bel Marin Keys and Hamilton Fields. Both are protected by a system of levees to avoid seasonal flooding, and both divert and limit the drainage of Novato Creek into the Bay.
On top of this, the residents of this area decided to convert the old Hamilton Field airbase back to a restored wetland so that they could feel good about living near a nature reserve. All good, except for the fact that this restoration required the massive importation of mud. For the past several years, mud dredged from the Port of Oakland has been pumped into the Hamilton Field marsh plain.
I don’t know about you, but any kid who has ever played outside understands that if you put a bunch of dirt in front of moving water you create a dam, which, in turn, creates a lake. This is pretty basic – and exactly why we sit in traffic behind a closed Highway 37. Yes, when the tide rises (floods), it restricts the downstream flow of Novato Creek and makes the man-made lake bigger, thus pouring onto the highway. This is not global warming.
As further evidence, drive five miles east on Highway 37 to the Petaluma River and look at the Port Sonoma Marina. You will notice that there are no boats there anymore. Why not? Because there is not enough water. The marina and the Petaluma River itself have silted up to the point that boats won’t float. Where is the rising sea level here?
Mr. Thompson, if you want to embrace socialism go ahead and do so. You will likely be re-elected. But please understand that infrastructure projects should enhance our ability to live our lives and run our businesses, not stifle them. And please stop treating us like idiots by rationalizing your policies with intentional misstatements.
Blue Dog, Lap Dog or Green Dog, all just silly labels that don’t matter. Maybe it’s just time for this dog to come home.
David Forstadt
Napa
Editor's note: The Register asked Mike Thompson about the issues raised in the letter and he sent the following response:
"A few things in response to this letter writer. First, I am in complete disagreement with his assessment of Social Security. It is the most successful government program ever, giving our nation’s seniors a secure and dignified retirement. Yes, I am strongly in favor of Social Security.
"Second, climate change is a very real threat to our district and our nation. I stand with the thousands of scientists who recognize the threat of climate change. I stand with the dozens of military leaders who are speaking out to say that climate change is a grave threat to national security. And I stand with our district. We have suffered through four years of devastating fire seasons, all as the average temperature in our state has gone up three degrees in the last century and we’ve faced 15 of the 20 largest fires in California history all in the last two decades. Highway 37 was again underwater and impassable during recent flooding. Portions of that highway are projected to be completely submerged as sea level rises because of climate change. Contrary to the writer’s claim, I am not standing with any one single person in regard to the urgent need to address climate change; I am standing with our district, our nation, and our world. Our future is at risk and we must act now."