Maybe Tom Brady can pay back the loans

Congratulations to Tom Brady on winning his seventh Superbowl. Perhaps he can hock some or all of his rings to pay back his PPP loan that his Company received. What a waste of the 199th pick.
Tom Murphy
Napa
