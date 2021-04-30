In response to Jim Prudhomme ("The buffer zone around Planned Parenthood in Napa," April 25): You and I have no place in this argument about women’s health and your prayer for (read: accosting of) people entering Planned Parenthood does nothing more than scare people away from the affordable healthcare they deserve.

If you and your fellow bored retiree single issue voters would focus your efforts on something actually beneficial to the community, there wouldn’t be a debate about the need for a buffer zone. Maybe spend some time helping out with the homeless — you know, people who are actually alive today and need help — instead of the fantasy of some potential unborn human.

Do you honestly think standing in front of a health clinic where women and children receive healthcare they may not otherwise be able to afford will change what decisions are made inside of that building? Would someone standing outside of your doctor’s office saying sodomy is a sin prevent you from getting a medically necessary colonoscopy? Maybe you’re too busy playing crusader to realize the tangible negative impact you’re having on the healthcare of our community.