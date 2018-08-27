Our nation lost a true American hero with the passing of John McCain. He proved his courage and character as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. He proved his commitment to our great nation with years of public service as a politician and presidential candidate.
As a senator, he was a champion and crusader for our country's veterans. I believe he lived his life with honor and integrity -- an example all Americans should try to emulate.
I write this letter with the realization that, as is all too often the case, I offer these words of praise posthumously. It saddens me to realize that this great man's death prompted me to voice my praise. We humans will discuss - and the news will report - the great accomplishments of individuals while they still live, but seem to reserve sincere and heartfelt praise for their efforts until their demise, to which, I confess my guilt.
To those contributors who have, indeed, recognized the accomplishments of the living, I offer sincere thanks with a generous side of envy. I encourage Register readers to recognize all acts of honor and integrity when they occur. I, for one, would appreciate this column being used for that purpose and not a forum to promote political candidates/agendas, or as a tool to get one's poetry published.
Marty Takacs
Napa