Meanwhile, on the front lines

As I write this, three firefighters from the Calistoga Fire Department are in Southern California lending their assistance on a COVID-19 Strike Team.
Nash Field, Jaime Orzoco, and Chris Dobson have been working side by side with Huntington Memorial Hospital care teams, primarily in the emergency department tents and will be deployed throughout the hospital as needed. They are there for two weeks.
Conditions at Los Angeles County hospitals have been worsening, with health care providers scrambling for extra resources to handle the surge of COVID-19 patients.
My sister-in-law is a traveling nurse. She’s now also working in southern California to help with the overwhelming number of COVID patients there.
She and my brother have a home in Minnesota, but she hasn’t seen it in the past six months.
Her story is not unusual for front-line health care workers these days. Exhaustion, depression, and an everyday persisting question: When will this end?
Mary is a strong-willed person. A survivor. You punch her and she’ll get back up. Then she’ll become your friend and help you with your anger issues and need to punch someone.
But she reached a breaking point last week when one of her co-workers, a 33-year old doctor, committed suicide.
“He was a great guy, we loved working with him,” she said through tears.
In his suicide note, he said he worked hard, paid his way through medical school, and for what?
When morale is already difficult to maintain, the suicide of a compatriot in the trenches is a particularly harsh blow. On a deep level everyone understands, and yet they go on. Every shift, Mary said, three or four patients die. You get through with one patient, move on to the next, and it’s the same story. Outside, ambulances are continually lined up outside the ER with a sometimes seven hour wait.
Here, in Napa Valley, the situation is not as severe. For the most part abiding by the stipulated precautions. Sheltering and home and wearing a mask when out at all times. We also go so far as to complain to the authorities about those who are not — just check out the police log on any given week.
In Minnesota, as elsewhere in the U.S., that’s not always the case. My brother logged 42,000 miles traveling across the country last year. That’s between visits to Mary, and traveling for business. He said what you see on airplanes is “unbelievable.” Passengers wearing masks around their chin, arguments with airline stewards, and in some cases stewards themselves not following safety protocols.
My brother, who talks to his wife every day, occasionally gets diplomatically confrontational with those in his path not wearing a mask, yet he knows the futility. Many don’t realize what those on the front lines are dealing with. Many have had COVID-19 and say their experience was not that bad.
An interesting side note is that our typical flu season is virtually non-existent. That’s because people are wearing masks, experts say, that stops the spread.
When our firefighters get back from their service in SoCal, I’ll check in with them and report back. Meanwhile, remember the folks on the front lines, and be safe.
Cynthia Sweeney is editor of the Weekly Calistogan. You can reach her at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.