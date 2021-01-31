Meanwhile, on the front lines

“He was a great guy, we loved working with him,” she said through tears.

In his suicide note, he said he worked hard, paid his way through medical school, and for what?

When morale is already difficult to maintain, the suicide of a compatriot in the trenches is a particularly harsh blow. On a deep level everyone understands, and yet they go on. Every shift, Mary said, three or four patients die. You get through with one patient, move on to the next, and it’s the same story. Outside, ambulances are continually lined up outside the ER with a sometimes seven hour wait.

Here, in Napa Valley, the situation is not as severe. For the most part abiding by the stipulated precautions. Sheltering and home and wearing a mask when out at all times. We also go so far as to complain to the authorities about those who are not — just check out the police log on any given week.

In Minnesota, as elsewhere in the U.S., that’s not always the case. My brother logged 42,000 miles traveling across the country last year. That’s between visits to Mary, and traveling for business. He said what you see on airplanes is “unbelievable.” Passengers wearing masks around their chin, arguments with airline stewards, and in some cases stewards themselves not following safety protocols.