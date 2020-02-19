As a Napa resident and a longtime volunteer who has contributed my own time and energy for many years to help expand our community's access to open spaces, I'm writing to voice my strong support for Measure K.
The importance of preserving and protecting our home cannot be overstated and we are long overdue in formalizing funding for the Napa County Parks and Open Space District to perform its vital work.
I have been personally involved as a volunteer with the District since 2008 and have witnessed the amazing work that's been completed with a small budget. The volunteer effort here in our community is amazing, but we could accomplish so much more if the District had more resources to fulfill its mission.
It's been incredible to watch the transformation of the properties under the District's supervision and see them become thriving public spaces with local families and visitors enjoying them together. Having access to natural spaces to relax, rejuvenate, and for outdoor education and exercise benefits all residents of our county and is in high demand.
The added benefit of having a portion of these funds come back to the local parks and recreation departments of our cities is a wonderful addition to this measure. Many of us utilize city parks like Westwood Hills and Alston Park on a regular basis and the added support from Measure K for city parks will help continue to improve these properties for our use as well.
I think it is telling that even the very small, but vocal, opposition to Measure K has consistently praised the District's work and financial expertise. The reality is that we are long overdue in supporting our Open Space District properly, and Measure K represents an opportunity to do just that for all of us to benefit.
Doug Marx
Napa